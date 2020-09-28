Marijuana initiative Prop 207 may be a close race

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Proposition 207, known as the Smart and Safe Act, will allow adults over 21 to legally possess up to an ounce of marijuana.
Polls have shown widespread support for the proposition but the gap appears to be narrowing.
“It is just slightly above water,” said Mike Noble, managing partner of OH Predictive Insights, an Arizona polling and data firm. "I think before it was like a given but that is not the case now.
Noble’s polling last summer gave the initiative a 20 percent lead but that has shrunk he says to 46 percent in favor to 45 percent against.
But the supporters of Prop 207 says it’s better than that.
“We feel cautiously optimistic in our tracking, our support has stayed consistent,” said Chad Campbell, a spokesman for the initiative. “We have a double digit lead give or take.”
In two years of tracking, the internals he says have remained consistantly in the double digits.
“Just follow the numbers,” said Lisa James, who is leading opposition to the initiative. “This is about big money for big marijuana.”
James says the more people read about the proposition, the more they dislike it.
“If this was simply about legislation or decriminalization they could do that in a page and a half,” she said. “They take 17 pages to carve out all these special rules and that is where the damage is done.”
The leglaization of marijuana was on the ballot in 2016 and narrowly failed, in part, because the oppostion against it was led by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey.
That is not the case this time.
“It puts in place a very safe, responsible way to legalize this product, test it, make it safe, responsible, no one under 21 years of age,” said Campbell. “It’s the right thing to do.”
It’s the voters who will decide that November 3rd.
