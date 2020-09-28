More hiking trails opening in Catalinas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several hiking trails partially managed by Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation are open following several months of closure because of the Bighorn Fire, which burned 119,978 acres of forest land.
The trailheads that feed into the Santa Catalina Mountains in the Coronado National Forest that are now open are:
- Iris Dewhirst Pima Canyon, 1598 E. Magee Road
- Richard McKee Finger Rock, 7119 N. Alvernon Way
- Ventana Canyon, 6601 N. Resort Drive
- Bear Canyon, 5150 N. Bear Canyon Road
After-hours parking is allowed with a free permit, which may be obtained through the trailhead parking webpage. The trails are open to the burn scar from the fire, so hikers should be aware that hazards still exist. Check the Forest Service’s Frequently Asked Questions for more information.
The Pima County Trails and Trailheads webpage also offers guidance on COVID-19 precautions and etiquette, rules on dogs, and heat safety guidelines.
“We’re starting to see really great hiking weather now that October is nearly upon us,” Steve Anderson, NRPR planning division manager, said. “Still, we encourage all hikers to pack plenty of water and snacks, bring a cellphone and dress appropriately.”
