National Park Service adds additional services for southern Arizona starting October

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Park Service is announcing that 11 national park units in southern Arizona will resume additional visitor services in October.
Visitor centers in each location will resume information and orientation services in outdoor spaces and provide limited service inside the buildings, with mitigations in place for visitor and staff safety. Western National Parks Association will also provide retail opportunities inside visitor centers with limited occupancy, according to public health recommendations.
Most sites have roads and trails available even when visitor centers are not open.
“Several of the national park units will resume limited daily services,” according to Andy Fisher, spokesperson for Saguaro National Park. “Other parks, due to limited staffing because of COVID, will have reduced visitor center schedules or only be open 5 days per week. Please plan ahead and check the park’s website to know what to expect.”
The National Park Service maintains a robust website where visitors can “Know Before You Go” in order to determine hours of visitor center operation, and available services. Several parks are providing opportunities to pre-pay entrance fees and order annual passes online in advance of a visit.
Campgrounds in Organ Pipe Cactus and Chiricahua National Monuments will also reopen in October, see those park unit websites for additional details.
If you plan to visit a park site, please maintain six-foot physical distance from staff and other visitors not traveling with you. When inside buildings or when physical distancing is not possible, the CDC recommends using a face covering to protect those around you as well as frequent hand washing and use of hand sanitizer.
“Please also pack a little bit of patience to bring with you on your visit,” added Fisher. “This is new for us too and we are all working hard to provide as much service as possible to our visitors while keeping everyone healthy, so that we are able to continue serving.”
For more specific information about each park site, please contact them directly or visit their respective website listed below:
- Saguaro National Park – 520 733-5153, www.nps.gov/sagu
- Casa Grande National Monument – 520 723-3172, extension 0, www.nps.gov/cagr
- Chiricahua National Monument – 520 824-3560, www.nps.gov/chir
- Coronado National Memorial – 520 366-5515, www.nps.gov/coro
- Fort Bowie National Historic Site – 520 847-2500, www.nps.gov/fobo
- Montezuma Castle National Monument – 928 567-3322 extension 221, www.nps.gov/moca
- Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument – 520 387-6849, www.nps.gov/orpi
- Tonto National Monument – 928 467-2241, www.nps.gov/tont
- Tumacácori National Historical Park – 520 377-5060, www.nps.gov/tuma
- Tuzigoot National Monument – 928 634-5564, www.nps.gov/tuzi
