Need a mask? AZDHS provides free masks to vulnerable population

The AZDHS partnered with Hanes to provide five washable, reusable cloth face masks for those in a vulnerable population. This could include students, parents or school staff members or anyone who is unable to purchase a mask.
State leaders have encouraged wearing a mask whenever you are in public, washing your hands frequently, and maintaining physical distance from others to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
You can fill out a form to receive your free masks, HERE.
If you have questions about ordering or for information about how the program works, visit the AZDHS FAQs page. For questions about your order or the product itself please contact Hanes at 1-800-503-6698.
