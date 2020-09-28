UPDATE: 911 outages disconnect callers across Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - 911 outages are being reported all over southern Arizona this evening.
Pima County, Santa Cruz County, Pinal County, Cochise County and Oro Valley’s services have been restored.
You can still text 911 if you’re in an emergency.
The following numbers are direct lines to these agencies:
- Cochise County 803-3550
- Tucson Police 520-372-8011
- Fry Fire 520-803-3550
- Sierra Vista 520-803-3550
- Santa Cruz County Sheriff 520-761-7869
- Oro Valley Police 520- 229-4900
- Pinal County 520-866-5111
