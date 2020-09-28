PCSD conduct search and rescue after man reported missing near Tucson Mountain Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Sunday, September 27, 2020, at 7 p.m., Pima County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in the 9700 block of West Calle Anaszi for a report of a 28-year-old woman that had come to the residence asking for help.
When deputies arrived, the woman stated that she and her fiancé, a 25-year-old man, had gotten lost in Tucson Mountain Park on Saturday night after leaving the Gates Pass area in a wash.
The man was barefoot, and had stopped walking, while the female continued on to look for help, eventually finding the residence. After the man was reported missing, a coordinated search of the area was conducted by multiple agencies, including the Sheriff’s Department, DPS air assets (Ranger), Southern Arizona Rescue Association volunteers, and the National Park Service. He was spotted in the desert area by the Sheriff’s Department Helicopter around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, September 28th .
The man was transported off the trail and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.