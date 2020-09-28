PCSD conduct search and rescue after man reported missing near Tucson Mountain Park

The man was barefoot, and had stopped walking, while the female continued on to look for help, eventually finding the residence. After the man was reported missing, a coordinated search of the area was conducted by multiple agencies, including the Sheriff’s Department, DPS air assets (Ranger), Southern Arizona Rescue Association volunteers, and the National Park Service. He was spotted in the desert area by the Sheriff’s Department Helicopter around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, September 28th .