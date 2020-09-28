State Veterans Homes will welcome back visitors this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nursing homes and care facilities across Arizona are welcoming back visitors. At the beginning of September, the State released its guidelines for reopening. However, much like schools and businesses, it’s up to the individual facilities to decide how and when to roll out their plans.
This week, Arizona State Veteran Homes will allow loved ones to meet face-to-face; both indoors and outdoors, with our nation’s heroes.
Sunday evening, Michael Sandoval enjoyed his weekly window visit with his daughter, Shannon Jimenez.
The 70-year-old veteran served in the U.S. Air Force for 21 years.
“I was a jet engine mechanic and I’ve been around the world,” Sandoval said.
He recently moved into the veterans home in Tucson.
“[In] of January,” said Jimenez. “He had some medical issues and they were able to get him in in four days.”
Used to frequent outings with his family, all that stopped in March.
“This COVID thing came around and I don’t blame them for not being able to come in, that’s something that scares me,” Sandoval said.
Jimenez has been doing her best to give him some sense of the outside world. She sometimes brings her children and they all talk on the phone, separated by glass.
“I am so proud of our staff; they have done such a great job. I’m talking right down to the most meticulous details; getting a box from Amazon and wiping down every little edge and surface before bringing it in,” said John Scott, the Deputy Director of the Arizona Department of Veterans' Services. “We haven’t had [any of the 96 residents' contract] COVID-19 in the facility there in Tucson.”
Officials plan to keep it that way. Staff will be taking several precautions as they start letting visitors back inside by mid-week.
“They will be 6 feet apart, everyone will be wearing a surgical mask as well as likely a face shield,” said Scott. “If I hadn’t seen my loved one in a while, the first thing I would want to do is give them a big hug and kiss. We know that is going to be very difficult, but we have to continue keeping our residents safe.”
Guests will have to test negative for COVID-19 within 48 hours of their visit. Their temperatures will also be taken at the door.
“It means so much to us, it really does,” Sandoval said.
“It’s a benefit to be able to get back in; not only for him but for us, too,” Jimenez said.
Caring for veterans; both physically and mentally, is personal mission for Scott, who is also a veteran.
“They are our nation’s treasure,” he said.
The news is giving residents hope they won’t be alone on Veteran’s Day.
“We want to spend it with our loved ones,” Sandoval said.
To book an appointment at the Tucson location, call (520) 638-2150.
