Teen seriously hurt in Red Rock shooting incident

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County Sheriff’s Detectives are currently investigating a shooting incident that took place in the Red Rock area Saturday night.
A group of teenagers were handling a pistol when one of the 15-year-olds was shot. He suffered serious injuries and is in extremely critical condition.
There are no outstanding suspects and no arrests have been made at this time. This investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
