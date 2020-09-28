Tucson Festival of Books goes virtual for March 2021

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Festival of Books will be hosting a free and completely virtual festival for 2021.
The festival will be held on Saturday, March 6 and Sunday, March 7, 2021.
The two-day event will showcase live author events for adults and children from many categories and will feature familiar venues such as the Arizona Daily Star stage, the Pima County Public Library Nuestras Raíces stage, Western National Parks and Science stage. Most content will be provided live or with live Q&A with select sessions on demand.
“We value the safety of the Tucson community and are excited to share this immersive, virtual experience with all book lovers and fans of the Tucson Festival of Books,” said festival Executive Director Melanie Morgan. “For planning purposes and the continued safety of our festival patrons and community, it makes the most sense to plan our 2021 festival as an online event. This event allows us to pivot and provide wonderful online content in our current environment, while looking to the future and bringing the full festival back and better than ever to the University of Arizona campus—as soon as it is safe.”
The festival relies heavily on volunteer support; if you want to help with the 2021 virutal festival, click HERE.
To stay up to date with festival news and updates, visit the website at www.tucsonfestivalofbooks.org.
