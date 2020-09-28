UArizona sees improvement in COVID-19 numbers, compliance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona has seen fewer cases of COVID-19 and better compliance with public health measures following several outreach efforts and a 14-day shelter-in-place recommendation for students living on or near campus, President Robert C. Robbins said Monday.
The shelter-in-place recommendation, announced by the university and Pima County on Sept. 14, is set to end Tuesday, but may be reinstated if case numbers begin to rise again, Robbins said.
“Recommendations for face coverings, physical distancing and other measures will continue to be the hallmark of our success,” Robbins said. “I encourage all of you – students, faculty, staff and other members of our southern Arizona community, including visitors to our campus – to continue following the rules so that we can protect one another and move forward,” Robbins said.
The university will continue to offer most classes in an online format through at least Oct. 5, with only essential courses held in person.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.