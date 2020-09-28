UArizona students work to slow COVID-19 spread one mask at a time

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A group of university of Arizona students are helping slow the spread of COVID-19 one mask at a time.
For Lili Martinez, a University of Arizona student, COVID has brought her and other students a new job.
“A lot of us were being laid off from our other jobs,” said Martinez.
Driving a golf cart around campus, Martinez and other students offer a mask to anyone who might need one.
Some take them, but not everyone.
“We don’t really want to force anyone to put them on, but definitely encourage them,” she said.
It’s part of the University’s plan to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Students, visitors and staff on campus must wear a mask, and students like Martinez help make sure that happens. She’s part of the COVID Ambassador Team—CATs for short. Marcos Padilla, a student, took advantage of the program on Monday.
“I actually threw my mask away on accident,” said Padilla. “Honestly, (it’s) like really nice.”
Padilla said having other students, versus adults, handing out the masks makes them more approachable.
University officials have often said social conditioning, like wearing a mask, is the hardest part of public health, but with Martinez and her coworkers, they said mask compliance around campus is better than ever.
“When people see us, they automatically put their mask on if they weren’t wearing them before,” said Martinez.
The CATs program has already given out about 20,000 masks, and had to order more—plus they’re giving 40 students real-world experience and a pay check. Lili though, hopes she’s just making a dent, one mask at a time.
" I would like to believe that I am making a difference," she said.
