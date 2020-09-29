Arizona Memory Project digitizes trip to Huachuca City

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new project is coming to the Huachuca City Public Library to digitize materials that will showcase the small town of Huachuca located in Western Cochise County.
It’s the newest addition to the Arizona Memory Project. The Digital History collection has more than 400 items including student records from the 1910′s, newspaper clippings from the 1950′s, present day photos of notable buildings, and interviews with residents who live in the small town.
“We are excited to have our Digital History of Huachuca City represented on the Arizona Memory Project. This collection includes newly digitized oral histories, town records, photographs, documents, school records, newspaper articles, newsletters, and other assets that are important to our community and the state as a whole,” said Suzanne Harvey, director of the Huachuca City Public Library.
The project will provide free online access to the wealth of primary sources in Arizona archives, museums, culture institutions, and libraries.
For questions about this or any digital collection, or for cultural institutions interested in sharing collections on the Arizona Memory Project, contact azmemory@azlibrary.gov
