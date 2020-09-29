Arizona tor receive more than 2 million rapid COVID-19 tests

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Governor Doug Ducey announced, Tuesday, that Arizona will receive more than two-million rapid-point-care tests from the federal governement, which can produce results within 15 minutes.
Shipments are expected for delivery in the next 7-to-10 days, and will be priotitized to K-12 schools and congregate care facilities- according to the AZ Department of Health Services.
On Monday, Sep. 28, President trump announced the administration would be distributing more than 150 million rapid tests arond the country in the coming weeks. Roughly 50 million of these will be distributed amongst vulnerable communities such as nursing homes, assisted living facilities, hospice care and tribal nations.
Last week, Gov. Ducey announced $6 million for the development of Arizona State University’s groundbreaking point-of-need testing, which will allow people such as first responders, health care workers and those in congregate care settings to get COVID-19 test results within minutes.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.