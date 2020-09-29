Pima County says any employee that travels to a high-risk area must quarantine for 2 weeks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As of Sep. 29, 2020, employees in Pima County who travel to any high-risk COVID-19 area, whether state-to-state or international, will not be permitted to return to work for 14 consecutive days after returning home, and will be required to quarantine.
This comes after advise from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention that “COVID-19 risk in most countries is high and travelers should avoid non-essential travel to high-risk destinations", and based on proximity to Arizona, this includes travel to Mexico.
Those returning home from travels should keep an eye out for symptoms and should get tested immediately if they feel any way symptomatic.
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry signed the memorandum, which states:
If an employee travels to any high risk destination they will be required to quarantine for 14 days upon their return and are required to use vacation time. Where the employee does not have sufficient vacation time to cover the 14-day quarantine period, the time will be unpaid.
If there are extenuating circumstances that lead to the employee’s need to travel to a high risk area, the employee may be allowed to telecommute during the 14-day period with approval from the county- if possible.
These determinations may change over time, but the county recommends that before travel- employees check their destination through the CDC under the travel section. The memo also states that determinations on whether travel is considered high risk can be reviewed online.
A full-view of the memo is below:
