Erin Christiansen returns to Tucson as KOLD’s chief meteorologist

“We are all excited to have Erin back home. Erin’s experience and knowledge of weather in Southern Arizona are unmatched,” said Vice President and General Manager Eric Duncan. "With that said, we are even more excited to have Erin back in Tucson as a member of the community. Erin has been a tireless advocate for our community and will continue to do so. I look forward to watching Erin as she joins Dan and Brooke as the “go-to team” for news and weather in Southern Arizona."