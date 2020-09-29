Erin Christiansen returns to Tucson as KOLD’s chief meteorologist

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Vice President and General Manager Eric Duncan announced Tuesday, Sept. 29, KOLD News 13 has hired Erin Christiansen as the station’s new chief meteorologist.
“I’m thrilled to return! My heart is in Tucson,” Erin said. "I feel the mountains, Monsoon, saguaros, sunsets and wildlife calling me back. “Alerting Southern Arizonans to extreme heat, monsoon rain, flash flooding, dust storms, lightning, wildfire concerns, snowfall and all the weather changes the Southwest brings, will be my priority. Having this opportunity to return to Southern Arizona and to KOLD News 13, where I started my television career 23 years ago, is a blessing. I look forward to embracing the community I called home for over two decades.”
Erin is no stranger to Southern Arizona.
She spent two decades working in the Tucson market; 18 of which were on-air.
“We are all excited to have Erin back home. Erin’s experience and knowledge of weather in Southern Arizona are unmatched,” said Vice President and General Manager Eric Duncan. "With that said, we are even more excited to have Erin back in Tucson as a member of the community. Erin has been a tireless advocate for our community and will continue to do so. I look forward to watching Erin as she joins Dan and Brooke as the “go-to team” for news and weather in Southern Arizona."
Among her accomplishments, Erin holds two Emmy Awards for weathercasting, an Arizona Press Award for news writing and is also a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. She also holds the coveted Certified Broadcast Meteorologist accreditation from the American Meteorological Society.
“Over her many years in this market, Erin has poured her heart and soul into not only her work, but into this community. While she’s been away there hasn’t been a week that’s gone by that someone hasn’t asked when she’s coming back to Tucson. We’re thrilled to have Erin come home to KOLD,” said KOLD News Director Jenelle Shriner.
Erin returns to Tucson after spending the last two years at WPEC, a CBS affiliate in West Palm Beach.
She will join KOLD anchors Dan Marries and Brooke Wagner as the newest member of KOLD’s Early Evening and Late News broadcast teams.
Erin will take over all chief meteorologist duties on Monday, Oct. 12.
