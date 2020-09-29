$23 million for Arizona emergency road and bridge repair costs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than $23 million in emergency federal aid money is coming back to Arizona to reimburse the AZ Department of Transportation for the repair costs associated to road and bridge damage from previous fires and floods.
The federal money will reimburse work that has already been completed, except for the work still being done in the Bush Fire area- near State Route 87, north of Fountain Hills.
“Making sure Arizona drivers are safe on our roads and freeways is ADOT’s first priority,” said State Engineer Dallas Hammit. “ADOT is constantly maintaining, improving and repairing vital infrastructure throughout the state and these federal funds are a very valuable and necessary part of those efforts.”
Arizona is also being reimbursed for state money spent on completed repairs to SR 88 and SR 366- following damage due to fires and flooding in July 2017.
Work was required on SR 87, SR 260, SR 89 and SR 89A after rainfall from remnants of Hurricane Rosa caused flood damage in September 2018. In September 2019, rainfall from Tropical Storm Lorena caused flood damage to SR 87, SR 88 and SR 260.
The total amount of reimbursed funds is $23,384,684.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.