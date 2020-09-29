Patriot Tour stops in South Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Flags flew as patriotic-themed fire engines and a line of motorcycles made an unofficial stop at the South Tucson Police Station. The Patriot Tour was hosted by Tucson Back the Blue Line.
“We’re all in this together," said former firefighter Andy Trujillo. "It’s representative of not only the fire service but police, military and so on and that’s something I feel really strongly about.”
The Patriot Tour was created by former firefighter Dave Graybill. He said it’s funded by himself and donations. All the drivers are volunteers.
“Sixty days ago I came up with the idea and I got the trucks traveling all over the United States," Graybill said. "Got them wrapped, got the volunteers, did 28 stops across America.”
Retired first responders shared how it felt to see people coming out in support of law enforcement.
“What it means to me is thanks, for all the guys that are out here everyday doing what they got to do and the way they got to do it," said former firefighter and police officer Dennis Rankin. "It was fun when I started in the 70s but it’s not as fun anymore because you have so much on you.”
Trujillo said he was happy to see the Patriot Tour.
“Whatever we do to engage with the community and support public safety," he said. "That’s really important to me.”
Children also attended, waving flags and sharing what the day symbolized for them.
“We love American, we need to support the police and everything they do for us,” said 8-year-old Sean Curry.
The Patriot Tour is headed to Phoenix next and plans to end its 5,000 mile journey in November.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.