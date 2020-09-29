Police arrest Sierra Vista man for alleged sexual conduct with a minor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested one man as the result of an investigation into a report of an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile.
The 26-year-old Talon Sebby received a search warrant for his cell phone on Sept. 24 that showed evidence of the alleged relationship. He was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 27.
The investigation began when the mother of the minor sent information to the SVPD regarding a sexual relationship between her daughter and Sebby.
Sebby was booked into the Cochise County Jail for sexual exploitation of a minor, aggravated luring a minor for sexual exploitation, luring a minor for sexual exploitation and sexual conduct with a minor. He is being held without bond.
Anyone with information relevant to this case is asked to contact SVPD Detective Thomas Ransford at (520) 452-7500.
