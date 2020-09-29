Sierra Vista police investigate body found in desert

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are asking for any information the public might have related to the discovery of a body on Monday, Sept. 28.
According to the Sierra Vista Police Department, the unidentified woman’s body was found in the desert northwest of intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Avenida Escuela.
Police officers said the body was found west of the Walmart Supercenter. There were no visible signs of trauma, and the department’s Special Operations Bureau is conducting a standard death investigation. The body will be taken to the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
Police say this incident does not appear to be related to a drive-by shooting that occurred earlier Monday.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Det. Thomas Ransford by calling (520) 452-7500.
