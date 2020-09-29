TPD sees overall decrease in reported crime since 2018

Part 1 reports that crimes have been down overall since 2018, with the exception of aggravated assault and arson. Homicide decreased in 2019, but returned to 2018 levels this year according to TPD. Officials say Part 2 crimes will be added later. TPD says the most commonly reported crime to the department is larceny—especially shoplifting and theft of items from motor vehicles. The public is reminded to lock their vehicles and remove items of value from sight.