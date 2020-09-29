Tucson teen promotes ‘COVID Clean’ standards in local eateries

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As Arizona continues to reopen, restaurants are making countless adjustments to abide by COVID-19 guidelines.
But it’s hard to know who’s done what and what’s been done the right way.
That’s why Drew Messing, a senior at The Gregory School, has taken it upon himself to help secure cleanliness throughout Tucson.
Messing is working with the Pima County Health Department and restaurateurs to ensure local eateries are keeping customers safe.
He created the COVID Clean program not only to benefit restaurants and help show they’re taking the proper steps but to make sure people can come out and have a good time without worrying about the pandemic.
Restaurants that are COVID Clean have shown and committed to the organization’s pledge.
The COVID Clean Pledge is designed to be consistent with the guidance provided by the CDC, FDA, and Pima County Health Department:
- Regularly disinfect and clean workspaces and equipment
- Pre-screen employees (assess symptoms prior to starting work)
- Require employees to wear a mask or face covering
- Instruct employees to use gloves whenever possible
- Require employees to practice frequent handwashing
Messing said his grandmother was the driving force behind this effort because of how nervous she was to even pick up food from restaurants.
He never thought the program would take off like this, so he’s quite happy about it.
But he said it doesn’t stop here.
“My goal is for every restaurant in Tucson to create an environment where consumers can come in and they don’t feel nervous about their safety, and that is the goal for COVID Clean. Hopefully, there will be a day where I can reflect upon it and say it had that impact,” Messing said.
More than a hundred restaurants in our area have already pledged to be COVID Clean.
To know if your favorite place to eat has joined, you can look at the front door for the COVID Clean sticker.
You can also see a full list of restaurants by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.