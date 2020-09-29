Unclaimed Stimulus Checks: IRS urges Arizonans to claim $1,200 payment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - While most Americans automatically received their stimulus check months ago, the Internal Revenue Service says there are still many who haven’t received their one-time payment.
The IRS started mailing letters to roughly nine million Americans who typically don’t file federal income tax returns who may be eligible for, but have not registered to claim, an Economic Impact Payment.
Individuals can receive up to $1,200, and married couples can receive up to $2,400. People with qualifying children under age 17 at the end of 2019 can get up to an additional $500 for each qualifying child.
The letters urge recipients to register at IRS.gov by October 15 in order to receive their payment by the end of the year.
CLICK HERE: Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here
According to U.S. Senator Martha McSally’s Office, there are 239,037 unclaimed checks in Arizona.
The letters are being sent to people who haven’t filed a return for either 2018 or 2019. Based on an internal analysis, these are people who don’t typically have a tax return filing requirement because they appear to have very low incomes, based on Forms W-2, 1099s and other third-party statements available to the IRS.
People who are homeless or transient may qualify for the $1,200. An individual does not need an income to claim the payment.
If you know anyone who doesn’t have a permanent address (or someone who just isn’t aware that they might qualify for a payment), here’s what they need to sign up:
- Their name plus a mailing address and an email address. (People can ask a friend, family member, or shelter to use their address.)
- Date of birth and valid Social Security number (SSN)
- Bank account information, if any.
- Identity Protection PIN, if they’ve gotten one from the IRS.
- License or state ID, if any.
- Name, SSN, and relationship for each qualifying child.
People who get veterans or railroad retirement, Social Security Income (SSI) or Social Security benefits still qualify for this payment.
Remember, while the IRS sends out the payments, they won’t call, text, or email people about their payments and they won’t charge a fee. Beware of scammers trying to take advantage of the opportunity.
To help address fraud concern, a copy of the letter PDF is available on IRS.gov.
