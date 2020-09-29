Update: Sears Fire at 30 percent containment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Sep. 29, 2020, firefighters continued to hold and improve firelines around the perimeter of the Sears Fire. Currently, the fire is at 14,476 acres with 30 percent containment.
Operations included the mop-up and patrol of firelines along the west perimeter of Seven Springs Road in the Deer Creek drainage and at Humboldt Lookout. Fire crews are in place to monitor and protect critical infrastructure on Humboldt Lookout and are monitoring structures in Camp Creek recreation residences.
Fire crews continued to patrol firelines on the east perimeter along Horseshoe Road, where powerlines in the area remain impacted by smoke and lower Camp Creek powerlines have been de-energized.
“Taking preemptive measures such as nighttime burnouts of targeted areas to protect values at risk has proven to be a successful strategy in keeping the Sears Fire within the current firelines,” said Incident Commander Andy Mandell, of the USDA Forest Service. “So far, our flexibility to adjust our tactical resources based on weather conditions and fire behavior has helped us get ahead of this fire, but we can’t let up.”
There are approximately 200 personnel assigned to the incident consisting of engines, hand crews, water tenders and helicopters. Air tankers are available based on priority.
An area closure order was implemented Saturday which includes Bartlett Dam Road, Seven Springs Road, Horseshoe Lake, Bartlett Lake and Seven Springs recreation sites.
The closure order shall remain in effect until further notice.
The Forest Service asks everyone to avoid the area to allow suppression resources to travel safely to-and-throughout the incident. Updates will be provided as official information becomes available.
Area residents who maybe concerned, should contact their local county sheriff’s office to sign up for alerts and emergency evacuation notifications.
