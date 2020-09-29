UPDATE: Sierra Vista Police looking for suspect following deadly drive-by shooting

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sierra Vista Police Department has identified a suspect after one man was killed in a drive-by shooting on Monday, Sept. 28 in the 900 block of Fry Boulevard.
SVPD responded to a shooting around 4:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon.
Witnesses say a black pickup truck and red Honda coupe were traveling east on Fry Boulevard near Pizza Hut Bistro when the driver of the red Honda started shooting at the pickup truck. The pickup truck then veered off Fry Boulevard and came to rest in a wash east of Pizza Hut Bistro.
According to officials, the driver of the pickup truck, 18-year-old Jorge Portillo, was shot one time in the head. Portillo was transported to Canyon Vista Medical Center and later died.
SVPD detectives spoke with witnesses and followed numerous leads to determine the specific red Honda coupe involved in the shooting. The vehicle was located at an apartment complex in Sierra Vista.
Officials say the owner of the vehicle, 20-year-old Rick Martin, is a person of interest in the case and is being sought for questioning.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact SVPD Detective John Andela by calling (520) 452-7500.
