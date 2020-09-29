Why words matter in an era of racial division; perspective from a University of Arizona linguist

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Washington Redskins, Aunt Jemima syrup, urban choreography, Uncle Tom’s rice, even master bedroom are all familiar terms to most of us. These, along with others, have gone mostly unchanged or unquestioned for years. That is, until now.
Since the death of George Floyd, the Black community has been demonstrating for change and many companies are hearing their protests. Companies seem to have been brought to awareness recently, re-evaluating brand names that are tied to racism or slavery.
In what seems to be waves, brands are rolling out revisions for their products, many eager to be part of the ongoing conversation for the Black community.
Sonja Lanehart is a Linguist at the University of Arizona. She says a motto in her home is “Words Matter” because words hold meaning.
“You’re trying to get across a message; if there is an impasse, language doesn’t function,” Lanehart said.
When asked about the connection between language and race she said it is people who affect, create and change language based on social experiences and interactions.
Lanehart, who is Black, speaks from experience when she said race is an entity that’s part of peoples' cultures and their ways of interacting. She said people impose ideas of language, but often things get coded as race issues.
Unfortunately, throughout history, ideas connected with the term black primarily have held a negative association.
One example exists in the technology industry. Terms like master and slave -- used to describe the relationship between hard drives or camera flashes -- have programmers and tech companies considering changing them.
There’s debate bubbling up over the term “black hat” coding, that has some in the information security community arguing that it isn’t linked to racial stereotypes.
The term “blacklist”— used in network configuration — and so many others are being viewed as questionable.
“The only positive association I can think of for black is when it has to do with finances,” Lanehart said. “If you’re in the black it’s positive, if you’re in the red you’re not.”
While many of these codes aren’t necessarily meant with intention to harm, Lanehart explained one issue with lax terminology.
“People are always trying to code language in all sorts of ways; I have a problem with it because linguistically I think you should be clear,” she said.
She used the example of two terms used in place of Black-- urban and at-risk. Our society has created codes because there’s fear in talking about race or being labeled as a racist, she said.
“I don’t think people need to be afraid to use racialized terms,” Lanehart said.
When out with friends she’s noticed an almost-humorous aversion to describing someone as Black.
“The person with the yellow hat” (while five people are sporting a yellow hat). They might try again and fail to identify the person, “The one with the blue shoe” (but four of them have blue shoes on). She sees this happen when they could have just said Black.
There exists the concern that if we point out race, that makes us appear racist, but “can we just have an honest conversation about why you’re afraid of that,” Lanehart said.
Often, many of us grew up with terms like “Indian giver” and never stopped to question what they really mean or what we are trying to say. We learn and repeat.
“We are at a point, at least, where people can be more reflective to think about what they are actually saying and what is that connection to racism,” Lanehart said. “And bringing it to people’s consciousness.”
The Houston Association of Realtors has decided to do away with the term “master bedroom” because of its roots in slavery and instead use “primary bedroom.” The Tucson Realtors Association has not made any direct changes at this time.
Lanehart said even a small community sparking changes like this can reach larger changes, specifically reflecting on language and how societies are using it.
“I’d have to see a lot more happening with individuals before those things within seep into the language,” Lanehart said.
Lanehart suggested that there should be compromise on both sides of these issues; that we listen to those offended and let that dictate changes, but not to control the matter without open conversations.
Lanehart said she looks forward to language continuing to be an entity that is constantly evolving and shifting to meet the needs that we have now; for when language doesn’t change, it dies.
