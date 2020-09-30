Acropolis in Greece brightens up with new lighting systems

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Greece’s most popular tourist site, the Acropolis, was flooded in light on Wednesday, Sep. 29 after a new lighting system was installed to better illuminate the finer details of the ancient monuments on the hill.
An enhanced lighting system was set up to capture the architectural craft of all the temples, including the columns of the Parthenon and Propylaea, and the Caryatids of the Erectheion, as well as the walls, stones and surrounding areas of the site.
Monuments that had been in darkness were lit up for the first time. Lighting designers spent two months studying the Acropolis to come up with the design, which uses lighting schemes of different shades and intensity.
“The light of the 21st century now embraces the Acropolis. The inauguration of the new lighting of the Acropolis is a celebration that goes beyond borders and languages, because the values that were born here are universal,” said Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during the inauguration ceremony.
The Acropolis is visited by millions of tourists each year. In classical antiquity it was the hub of Athenian culture and represented the splendour and power of the ancient Greeks.
Over the centuries its monuments have withstood fires, pillaging, earthquakes and the effects of climate change.
