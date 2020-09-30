CBP officers seize over 23 pounds of meth in Texas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Veterans International Bridge intercepted a load of alleged methamphetamines, hidden within a blue 2006 BMW.
Packages contained about 23 pounds of the narcotic.
The seizure took place on Saturday, Sep. 26 at the Veterans International Bridge when a 35-year-old male United States citizen applied for entry into the United States driving the blue BMW, accompanied by a 38-year-old male.
The vehicle was referred to CBP’s secondary inspection site for further examination after the preliminary stop. With the aid of a non-intrusive imaging system, CBP officers discovered 10 packages which contained a total of 23.24 pounds of alleged methamphetamines.
The estimated street value from the seizure is $464,729.
“Our officers remain committed to keeping our borders secure and their efforts led to this important seizure of narcotics,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.
CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicle, arrested the driver and the passenger and turned them over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.