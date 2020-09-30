County recorder says record number of voters prefer to vote by mail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the county, the Recorder’s office will mail General Election ballots to over 472,000 Pima County voters on Oct. 7, two days after the registration deadline.
This number includes over 447,000 voters on the permanent early voting list and almost 25,000 voters who requested a ballot by mail for the 2020 General Election.
The Pima County Recorder’s Office also sent out over 3,600 ballots to county residents who are oversees, including members of the military; and over 1,000 overseas ballots have already been sent back to the county.
The toal number of registered voters in Pima County, as of Sep. 30, 2020 is 614,473- an increase of about 12,000 in the last two weeks.
You can still register to vote, if you haven’t already. The deadline is Oct. 5. You can register to vote [HERE].
