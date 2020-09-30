Dig up some history with the Amerind Museum and the Arizona Memory Project

Dig up some history with the Amerind Museum and the Arizona Memory Project
The Amerind Museum-Arizona Legacy of William Shirley Fulton collection on the Arizona Memory Project documents his passion and the work of the Amerind Foundation. (Source: Katie Hobbs/ Secretary of State)
By Carmen Valencia | September 30, 2020 at 1:41 PM MST - Updated September 30 at 1:41 PM

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Indigenous cultures captured William Shirley Fulton’s attention from a young age. So much so, that when the noted archaeologist made his home in Dragoon, Arizona, he unearthed numerous artifacts on his own ranch. He published his findings and built a museum that still exists today.

The Amerind Museum-Arizona Legacy of William Shirley Fulton collection on the Arizona Memory Project documents his passion and the work of the Amerind Foundation.

“The Amerind Museum today is recognized worldwide for its Native American object collections and its foundational work in Southwestern Borderlands archaeology. These images in our latest collection tell the story of Fulton’s early life in Connecticut, his visits to Navajo communities in the 1920s, and the growth of the Amerind Foundation from its inception in 1937. Today, Mr. Fulton’s vision has evolved from his first love of archaeology and Native American art into an Arizona institution that continues to preserve and celebrate Native American cultures with public outreach programs and ongoing archaeological research.”
“The Amerind Museum today is recognized worldwide for its Native American object collecti

Researchers of the Amerind Museum-Arizona Legacy of William Shirley Fulton collection on the Arizona Memory Project can view it indefinitely and on any digital device by clicking this link http://go.azsos.gov/fulton.

For questions about this or any digital collection, or for cultural institutions interested in sharing collections on the Arizona Memory Project, contact azmemory@azlibrary.gov.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.