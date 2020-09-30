Dig up some history with the Amerind Museum and the Arizona Memory Project

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Indigenous cultures captured William Shirley Fulton’s attention from a young age. So much so, that when the noted archaeologist made his home in Dragoon, Arizona, he unearthed numerous artifacts on his own ranch. He published his findings and built a museum that still exists today.
The Amerind Museum-Arizona Legacy of William Shirley Fulton collection on the Arizona Memory Project documents his passion and the work of the Amerind Foundation.
Researchers of the Amerind Museum-Arizona Legacy of William Shirley Fulton collection on the Arizona Memory Project can view it indefinitely and on any digital device by clicking this link http://go.azsos.gov/fulton.
For questions about this or any digital collection, or for cultural institutions interested in sharing collections on the Arizona Memory Project, contact azmemory@azlibrary.gov.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.