Disappointing Monsoon brings more concerns for next year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s the last day of monsoon 2020 and to say it was disappointing is an understatement.
For the past few months, we’ve hardly seen any rain, which brings more concerns for next year.
Experts with the University of Arizona’s Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences predict we’ll see a nasty fire season and another dry monsoon in 2021.
If that happens, it could be a critical time for the area. Lightning could easily ignite fires in our dried-out conditions just like the Bighorn Fire this year.
We could also see severe flash flooding because of the water-resistant and fire-scarred soils.
Experts said our only hope is to see one or two really, good winter storms this year.
But if we get through November and December and don’t see them, that’s when we should worry.
“If we don’t get around 6 inches or so of normal precipitation this winter, then we’re going to be in pretty bad shape,” Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences professor Christopher Castro said.
Castro added that it looks like we’re going to have a warmer and drier winter.
That’s bad news coming out of a hot and dry monsoon.
We’re already seeing dried out soils and vegetation throughout the area.
A lack of moisture this winter won’t help us fight off against any storms or fires next year.
