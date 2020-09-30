FBI asking public to report federal election crimes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The FBI is urging people to report election crimes if they see one.
“America’s elections are the foundation of our democracy, so protecting them is a priority for the FBI and our partners,” said Chris Wray, FBI director, in a video statement.
Wednesday, the Tucson FBI office reiterated the same message.
“Trusting our elections are conducted freely, fairly and with integrity are critical for our republic to function,” said Steven Patterson, Assistant Special Agent in Charge,
The organization is asking for the public’s help reporting federal election crimes. The FBI said trends lately show false information about voting locations and how to vote has been circulation on social media. The Tucson FBI sector said false information spread on social media is always a concern.
“Is it more of a concern today than It was four years ago?…I think it’s a concern all the time,” said Patterson.
They urge voters to verify claims voters may see on social media or the internet through the secretary of state’s office and local election officials. However, the Tucson office could not say whether they were investigating election crimes or not. They did say they investigate all tips received seriously.
“Bottom line, if you believe an election crime is occurring, contact the FBI.”
Federal election crimes include:
- Giving false information when registering to vote
- Voting more than once
- Changing ballot markings or otherwise tampering with ballots
- Compensating voters
- Threatening voters with physical or financial harm
- Intentionally lying about the time, manner or place of an election to prevent qualified voters from voting
- Political fundraising by federal employees
- Campaign contributions above legal limits
- Conduit contributions
- Contributions from foreign or other prohibited sources
- Use of campaign funds for personal or unauthorized purposes.
The FBI asks when reporting a federal election crime to include as much information as possible, including times, dates, names, descriptions and locations of the crime to aid them in their investigation. Visit FBI.gov to report a crime, or call the Phoenix field office at 623-466-1999.
