FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Ending September dry and hot!

By Jaclyn Selesky | September 30, 2020 at 2:06 PM MST - Updated September 30 at 2:06 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We didn’t see a drop of rain all month. With only 1.62′' recorded this monsoon, 2020 is officially the 2nd driest on record. Dry and hot conditions will carry us through October.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: First day of October! Sunny with a high of 103F (Record is 102F).

FRIDAY: Sunny with high a high of 102F (Record is 101F).

SATURDAY: Sunny with high a high of 101F.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

