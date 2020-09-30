FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Ending September dry and hot!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We didn’t see a drop of rain all month. With only 1.62′' recorded this monsoon, 2020 is officially the 2nd driest on record. Dry and hot conditions will carry us through October.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper 60s.
THURSDAY: First day of October! Sunny with a high of 103F (Record is 102F).
FRIDAY: Sunny with high a high of 102F (Record is 101F).
SATURDAY: Sunny with high a high of 101F.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
TUESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
