FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Record breaking heat to end September!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Right now, we have a strong trough out to our east and a ridge to our west. That trough cools temps down east of Tucson into the mid 80s for the beginning of the week, mid 90s for Tucson, with low 100s west of the metro. We will also see winds pick up as we sit between those two systems. For the first couple of days of October, the ridge wins out bringing us near record heat. No rain expected unfortunately.