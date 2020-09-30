Gov. Ducey reveals plan to begin equipping state troopers with body cameras

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Governor Doug Ducey released a new plan to equip Arizona State Troopers with body-worn cameras.
The plan involved private sector suppliers to begin gradually providing troopers with cameras. The Arizona Department of Public Safety will provide 150 cameras to state troopers in both rural and urban areas throughout the state.
In Jan. 2020 Ducey proposed funding for the idea. That proposal, however, had to be put on hold when the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in legislators approving a slimmed-down budget to prepare for economic uncertainty.
According to a news release, Ducey plans to work with state lawmakers in the upcoming legislative session to secure funding to put a body-worn camera on every trooper.
“Increasing public trust and keeping our state troopers safe are issues on which we can all agree — and we plan to move forward on this good idea,” said Governor Ducey. “With this phased in approach, we can begin equipping state troopers with body-worn cameras while helping ensure the eventual full deployment of this equipment is a success. The men and women who put their lives on the line to keep our highways and communities safe deserve every protection we can give them. I intend to work with the Legislature next session to provide the necessary funding to extend this important effort agency-wide.”
State troopers will receive training on the use of body-worn cameras and related policies. Additional updates will be provided by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
“Today’s announcement is the first step in achieving the important goal of equipping DPS troopers with body-worn cameras,” said Arizona Department of Public Safety Director Colonel Heston Silbert. “We thank Governor Ducey for his continued and unwavering support for the Department of Public Safety.”
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.