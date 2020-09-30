Gov. Ducey reveals plan to begin equipping state troopers with body cameras

“Increasing public trust and keeping our state troopers safe are issues on which we can all agree — and we plan to move forward on this good idea,” said Governor Ducey. “With this phased in approach, we can begin equipping state troopers with body-worn cameras while helping ensure the eventual full deployment of this equipment is a success. The men and women who put their lives on the line to keep our highways and communities safe deserve every protection we can give them. I intend to work with the Legislature next session to provide the necessary funding to extend this important effort agency-wide.”