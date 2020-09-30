NASCAR Championship 2021 to be held at Phoenix Raceway

“It’s an honor to once again be the host track for the most important weekend in our sport and it’s an opportunity all of us at Phoenix Raceway are extremely excited about,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “With the return of the NASCAR Championship Weekend, coupled with an action-packed spring event weekend, the 2021 schedule at Phoenix Raceway is set to be another memorable year for our fans, our local communities and the entire state of Arizona.”

said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese.