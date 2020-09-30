NASCAR Championship 2021 to be held at Phoenix Raceway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - NASCAR fans are in for a ride. The 2021 NASCAR Championship weekend will again feature four championships races in three days, as champions will be crowned in the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Camping World Truck Series as well as the ARCA Menards Series West.
Fan can now purchase tickets for the Cup Series race on March 14th. Phoenix Raceway is scheduled to host the championship for the first time this November. Tickets can be bough by clicking here, or by calling the Phoenix Raceway ticket office at 866-408-RACE (7223).
Fans looking to secure their spot at the 2021 NASCAR Championship Weekend as early as possible may do so now by locking in their 2021 season tickets at Phoenix Raceway. Fans can view the full 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule and purchase tickets at nascar.com/tickets later today.
Schedules for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 2021 seasons will be announced in the near future. Start times and television networks for Cup Series races will be also announced at a later date.
