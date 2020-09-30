October Fright Nights coming to Harkins Theatres

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Harkins presents October Fright Nights every Friday and Saturday for $5 starting this week.
You can see all your favorite frightening films on the big screen every Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. for only $5.
The movie schedule is as follows:
- October 2 & 3 – Hocus Pocus (PG)
- October 9 &10 – A Nightmare on Elm Street (R)
- October 16 & 17 – The Nightmare Before Christmas (PG)
- October 23 & 24 – Poltergeist (PG)
- October 30 & 31 – The Exorcist: Director’s Cut (R)
