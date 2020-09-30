October Fright Nights coming to Harkins Theatres

By KOLD News 13 Staff | September 30, 2020 at 11:17 AM MST - Updated September 30 at 11:17 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Harkins presents October Fright Nights every Friday and Saturday for $5 starting this week.

You can see all your favorite frightening films on the big screen every Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. for only $5.

The movie schedule is as follows:

  • October 2 & 3 Hocus Pocus (PG)
  • October 9 &10 A Nightmare on Elm Street (R)
  • October 16 & 17 The Nightmare Before Christmas (PG)
  • October 23 & 24 Poltergeist (PG)
  • October 30 & 31 The Exorcist: Director’s Cut (R)

For information and to purchase tickets, visit Harkins.com

