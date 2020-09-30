Police searching for missing teen in Phoenix

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Phoenix Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search of a missing teeange male who went missing on Sep. 15, 2020.
Vincent Rovert Farvour, 16, was last seen in the area of South 67th Avenue and West Buckeye Road in Pheonix, AZ.
Vincent is 6-feet-4-inchess tall, weighs 270 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Vincent also has scars on his forhead and lip, and wears glasses with black frames.
He was last seen sporting a blue shirt, black shorts and a red-and-white beaded necklace.
Anyone with any information regarding Vincent’s whereabouts is urged to call the Phoenix Police Department at (602) 534-2121.
