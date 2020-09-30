Reminder: 13-week extension of unemployment benefits available in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For months, many Arizonans have turned to the Arizona Department of Economic Security for assistance after getting their hours cut or losing their job due to COVID-19.
For those who have received money through the state Unemployment Insurance, or UI, may be getting to the end of their 26-week period.
The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, or PEUC, program provides an additional 13 weeks of unemployment benefits for eligible individuals who exhausted the 26 weeks of state UI and remain unemployed.
PEUC is available until December 26, 2020, but you have to apply for the benefits separately through the state.
Individuals can apply by filing through the state UI initial claims portal. You will need to use the same credentials to login that were used to file a regular UI claim.
If you are unable to file online, call the UI Call Center toll free at 1-877-600-2722 or TDD: 7-1-1.
The Department will notify you when you are able to file your retroactive and ongoing weekly claims for PEUC benefits.
