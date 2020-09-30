Southern Arizona American Red Crossers head out to western wildfires

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the wildfires continue to burn across the West Coast, the Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross will be sending two volunteers to help with disaster relief efforts.
The two volunteers headed to the West Coast are set to take off Thursday morning. There are currently over a thousand people with the Red Cross supporting disaster relief efforts on the ground or virtually.
Dozens of massive wildfires have burned millions of acres and destroyed thousands of homes across the west. The Red Cross has thousands of volunteers working tirelessly across the country to provide food, shelter, comfort, and support to people in need. Our work is just beginning, as we will be providing support for weeks to come.
The Red Cross along with partners provided thousands of people with safe refuge from the wildfires in emergency lodgings, including shelters and hotels.
About 578,000 meals and snacks have been provided, and 31,000 relief items have been distributed, including sifters, trash bags, and masks.
Tens of thousands of people need help now. If you would like to help donate, you can visit this link redcross.org, or by calling 800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
