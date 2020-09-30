TPD searching for woman missing more than a year

Missing adult not heard from in over one year from family. (Source: Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | September 30, 2020 at 6:35 PM MST - Updated September 30 at 6:49 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is asking the community’s help in safely locating 33-year-old Talia Sandoval.

Family and friends indicated they have not heard from her in over a year.

Officials say Talia has resided in different locations across Phoenix, northern and southern California and most recently, Tucson.

Family members say they are concerned because Talia has medical issues and left behind important personal property.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Talia Sandoval is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

