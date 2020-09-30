U.S. pecan industry recognizes Green Valley Pecan Company President and COO with Lifetime Achievement Award

After completing his MBA at the University of Arizona, Caris, pursued a career in sales, starting in the wine industry as a regional sales representative mainly in the West Coast. Eight years later, in 2000, he joined Green Valley Pecan Company as vice president of sales and marketing. His skills and ability to relate to people of all levels and backgrounds, soon led him into a new and current position: President and Chief Operating Officer. With knowledge in the industry as a grower and sheller, Caris was able to bridge the gap between the two, helping develop the industry’s current marketing order, the program administered by the Department of Agriculture that helps growers and shellers work together to solve marketing problems that they cannot solve individually.