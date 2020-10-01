Amazon says its COVID-19 cases are lower than expected

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Amazon, one of the top 5 companies in the world, released the most recent data for the number of COVID-19 cases within the company, Thursday.
The company said that almost 20,000 employees have tested positive for the coronavirus or been presumed positive- 42 percent lower than the expected number. Amazon had originally estimated about 34,000 cases within the company.
“We have done a thorough analysis of data on all 1,372,000 Amazon and Whole Foods Market front-line employees across the U.S. employed at any time from March 1 to September 19, 2020," said Amazon in a released statement on Oct. 1, 2020. "We compared COVID-19 case rates to the general population, as reported by Johns Hopkins University for the same period, accounting for geography and the age composition of our employees to make the data as accurate as possible.”
Amazon said its conducting thousands of tests a day- growing to 50,000 tests daily across 650 sites. As part of its effort to decrease the risks associated to contracting COVID-19, Amazon said it eliminated many procedural gatherings during work hours, and cleaning occurs about every 90 minutes to ensure that contact areas are clean and sanitized regularly.
“And as we continue to ramp up testing, we’ll be able to identify more people who are asymptomatic, quickly contact trace, enforce our quarantine process, and help to remove people from the community so they can recover before they infect others.”
Amazon says its information would be more beneficial of other major companies released similar data on the number of COVID-19 cases in their companies.
“We hope sharing this data and our learnings will encourage others to follow, and will prove useful as states make decisions about reopening public facilities and employers consider whether and how to bring people back to work.”
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.