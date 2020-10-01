AZ DPS releases footage on reckless driver striking vehicle from behind on I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Video you have to see to believe. The Arizona Department of Public Safety released footage on a driver on I-10 calling for help as another vehicle was following and striking her from behind.
On Tuesday, Sep. 22 at about 7:50 p.m., a female driver called 911 to report a reckless driver pursuing her while traveling eastbound.
While on call, the female driver told operators that the car was actually striking her multiple times. DPS was dispatched to follow in pursuit.
Even with DPS troopers following behind, the suspect vehicle would not stop- leading troopers to deploy a Grappler Bumber technique to disable the suspect vehicle.
Once grappled, the vehicle shifted left and right until it came to a stop near Sun Tan Loop 202.
The suspect was identified as 39-year-old Amy Sharie Pierce of Mesa, AZ. She was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on charges including criminal damage, endangerment of another person, unflawful flight and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
