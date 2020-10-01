Banner Health allows patient companions at ambulatory facilities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Banner Health is modifying their visitor restrictions to allow patients at Banner ambulatory settings, such as clinics, surgery centers and urgent cares, to have a companion (family member or friend) accompany them on the visit starting today.
Patient companions are also now permitted at Banner hospitals for patients in the emergency room or receiving outpatient treatment.
Companions will be required to wear masks and undergo a health screening before entering the facility. Last month, Banner Health relaxed visitor restrictions at most of its Arizona hospitals.
Companions are encouraged to review the following guidance:
- Bring a freshly laundered or disposable mask with you. You will be required to wear it throughout the duration of your visit. Banner will not provide masks for visitors or companions.
- The cafeteria and other congregation areas are closed to the public.
- We are conducting a health screening for everyone entering our facilities. Be prepared to wait in line before entering the building. Complete the electronic visitor health screening prior to arrival to expedite your entrance to the building.
As a reminder, Banner Health asks everyone to not visit if you feel unwell or are exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19. For more information, visit bannerhealth.com/covid19.
