Border patrol agents rescue two migrants locked inside trunk, Three Points

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Border Patrol agents discovered two people locked inside the trunk of a vehicle on Monday, Sep. 28 at the immigration checkpoint near Three Points.
CBP agents said the two individuals had no water, facemasks or any way to free themselves from inside the trunk. Temperatures outside at the time of the incident also exceeded 100 degrees.
CBP says agents in the Tucson sector continue to see human smuggling organizations jeapordize migrant lives by putting them through life-threatening conditions during smuggling operations.
Often, people being smuggled have no water, or protection against exposure to COVID-19. And it is even more dangerous in Arizona’s heat- which has proven to be fatal time and again.
The U.S. Border Patrol encourages the public to report suspicious activity and remember that “Humans are Not Cargo”. Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free. Reporting illicit activity could result in saving someone’s life
