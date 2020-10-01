Border Patrol arrests two sex offenders entering US in Three Points

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Border Patrol agents in Southern Arizona apprehended two previously removed sex offenders in separate incidents Wednesday.
The first incident occurred when Tucson Sector agents patrolling near Three Points encountered 35-year-old Angel Rodas Herrera Wednesday afternoon.
Records checks revealed the Guatemalan citizen was arrested in Grand Rapids, MI., in 2016, and convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct. He was sentenced to 365 days of confinement.
Later in the day, agents arrested a group of four men along Interstate 10 near Casa Grande.
Records checks revealed one man, 33-year-old Mexican national Antonio Castaneda Salinas, was convicted of Aggravated Criminal Sexual assault with a minor aged 13 to 17 in McHenry County, IL., in 2007. He was sentenced to 24 months special probation and removed to Mexico in 2009. Castaneda Salinas is a registered sex offender.
Both men remain in custody, pending federal prosecution for re-entry of a previously deported felon. The other three men encountered were expelled to Mexico.
All people apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal aliens with criminal histories are identified.
