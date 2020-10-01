Catalina State Park could get some upgrades

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -After nearly a year of uphill battles, Catalina State Park is getting some love. It’s the only state park with a proposed Master Development Plan in 2020.
Arizona State Parks & Trails recently released the plan, which includes replacing the current sign near Oracle with a new one that’s monumental and visible from the road.
That’s not all.
“This was never intended to be a visitor center; it was a contact station,” said Jack McCabe, a park ranger.
With the right funding, the 1,100 square foot ranger station near the park’s entrance would be renovated and expanded to include more office spaces and a larger gift shop.
Not far down the road, there’s another proposed upgrade; one that’s more urgent.
“What we have here is the Sutherland Wash which runs by the main road by the trailhead,” said McCabe, “and over the last 10 years or so the waterway has diverted closer to the road. So, we have some erosion happening really close to our roadway.”
The plan asks for a retaining wall along the bank to protect the roadway.
However, the biggest improvement for the average camper will be the additional campsites.
“We would like to put a very low-impact campground here, dispersed within the trees,” said McCabe as he pointed out the area.
A map shows the proposed location between campground 'B' and the Equestrian Center.
“There are 120 campsites right now,” said Michelle Thompson, the chief communications PIO for Arizona State Parks & Trails. “This is just the right time. [Catalina State Park] gets more than 250,000 visitors per year.”
Thompson says the number of visitors continues to rise each year, with campers coming earlier in the season and staying later.
“Catalina State Park is probably the number one camping destination in Tucson because Tucson has so few government-run campground facilities,” McCabe said.
Updates to one of the bathrooms and a new multiuse paved trail are also in the master plan. It’s a breath of fresh air after several twists and turns.
“The Bighorn Fire this past summer was absolutely sad, it was really bad for Catalina. We were closed for a couple months,” said Thompson. “Catalina did have capacity limits before the fire.”
The master plan has gone out for public comment, and people will have until October 28th to chime in.
“Most likely, construction wouldn’t start until our next fiscal year, which starts July 1st of 2021,” Thompson said.
While Catalina State Park saw a dip in revenue due to COVID-19 restrictions and the Bighorn Fire, but Thompson says several other state parks saw an uptick in hikers. Revenue made off visitors pays for park rangers, upkeep and improvements.
