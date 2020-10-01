Chapman Automotive Group joins the 38th El Tour de Tucson

El Tour De Tucson.
By Carmen Valencia | October 1, 2020 at 3:16 PM MST - Updated October 1 at 3:16 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - El Tour de Tucson, Arizona’s largest cycling event and one of the 10 largest cycling events in the United States, is produced and directed by Perimeter Bicycling Association of America, Inc.

The association announced today their partnership with the Chapman Automotive Group. The group is a family owned business deeply rooted and committed to delivering the best car ownership experience. It will be the Official Presenting Sponsor for the Fun Ride and will become the First Official Sweep Vehicle for the 38th Annual El Tour de Tucson.

Cyclists of all ages and abilities may ride 100, 57, 28, miles or participate in a Run Ride of 10, 5, or 1 miles.

“El Tour de Tucson is excited to partner with the Chapman Automotive Group to make a difference in our community. Chapman and their employees have a long history of giving back to the Tucson community and will continue that outreach through their sponsorship of the first Official Sweep Vehicle and the Chapman Automotive Group Fun Ride,
states El Tour de Tucson Executive Director, TJ Juskiewicz.

The Diamond Children’s Medical Center is the primary beneficiary of this year’s event. El Tour de Tucson is a non-profit that produces bicycling events for the community, charity, health, and wellness.

For those looking to register and participate in the event here is the link: http://www.eltourdetucson.org

