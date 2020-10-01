Chapman Automotive Group joins the 38th El Tour de Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - El Tour de Tucson, Arizona’s largest cycling event and one of the 10 largest cycling events in the United States, is produced and directed by Perimeter Bicycling Association of America, Inc.
The association announced today their partnership with the Chapman Automotive Group. The group is a family owned business deeply rooted and committed to delivering the best car ownership experience. It will be the Official Presenting Sponsor for the Fun Ride and will become the First Official Sweep Vehicle for the 38th Annual El Tour de Tucson.
Cyclists of all ages and abilities may ride 100, 57, 28, miles or participate in a Run Ride of 10, 5, or 1 miles.
The Diamond Children’s Medical Center is the primary beneficiary of this year’s event. El Tour de Tucson is a non-profit that produces bicycling events for the community, charity, health, and wellness.
For those looking to register and participate in the event here is the link: http://www.eltourdetucson.org
