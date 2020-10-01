Cologuard Classic welcomes new tournament director Katy Pradella

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Tucson Conquistadores, the tournament management team that oversees the PGA TOUR Champions' Cologuard Classic, formally announced today that Katy Pradella has been named the Executive Director.
The golf tournament is set to be contested Feb. 22-28, 2021 at the Omni Tucson National Resort.
Pradella joins the organization replacing Judy McDermott, who after three decades at the helm of PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions events in Tucson, moves into a full-time role as Executive Director of The First Tee Tucson – a program McDermott and the Conquistadores established in 2003. McDermott will continue to serve in an advisory role for the 2021 Cologuard Classic, assisting Pradella, title sponsor Exact Sciences, the Conquistadores and the PGA TOUR Champions with the transition.
“Judy McDermott has displayed tremendous leadership and dedication in making the Cologuard Classic a success over the years. We are happy she will continue in an advisory role and appreciate the guidance and support she’s provided in welcoming Katy Pradella as the new Tournament Director of the Cologuard Classic,” said Mark Stenhouse, General Manager of Screening at Exact Sciences. “Katy’s vast experience and successful track record in golf tournaments continues to position the Cologuard Classic as a premier stop on PGA TOUR Champions and the leading event that generates awareness of colorectal cancer and the importance of early detection through screening.”
Pradella served in an advisory role at the 2020 Cologuard Classic before officially coming on board as the Senior Tournament Services Manager in May 2020. She has more than 17 years of experience managing PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions events, most recently serving as the Senior Tournament Services Manager at the PGA TOUR Champions' Invesco QQQ Championship at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Prior to that role she was the Tournament Manager for the Northern Trust Open golf tournament at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.
A graduate of Georgetown University in 2000, Pradella grew up in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. and began her career in professional golf at the PGA TOUR in 2003 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Sonoma, Calif. She worked her way up the ladder from answering phones and recruiting volunteers to eventually becoming responsible for managing key title, sponsorship and host venue relationships garnering extensive experience in every facet of event management from sales support to operational planning.
“It is with excitement that we announce Katy Pradella as the new Executive Director of the Tucson Conquistadores and Tournament Director of the Cologuard Classic,” said Tucson Conquistadores President Joe Wittmann. “Katy has a proven track record of successfully managing PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions tournaments throughout her career. Since her start date in May of 2020, she has shown the enthusiasm and grit to help support our membership and further our mission to support youth athletics in Southern Arizona.”
“I’m thrilled to join the Tucson Conquistadores and Cologuard Classic team and bring another PGA TOUR Champions event to Tucson in February,” said Pradella. “Although 2020 has been a challenging year, we are dedicated to moving forward to create an event with a concentrated focus on health and safety that prioritizes our players, caddies, staff, sponsors, fans and supports the Conquistadores' mission to serve and assist youth athletics in Southern Arizona.”
For information on the Cologuard Classic, to learn more about volunteering or to purchase Pro-Am or hospitality to the 2021 event, please visit CologuardClassic.com.
