Downtown Tucson businesses are COVID ready for grand re-opening

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s a big day for southern Arizona as businesses are set to reopen in downtown Tucson.
Safety is the top priority for each business, and they’ve been working with the Pima County Health Department to make sure COVID-19 safety standards are in place.
People will see visible signs that things are being taken care of: from employees frequently cleaning high-touched areas and wearing masks to hand sanitizer dispensers everywhere you turn.
Another reason many downtown organizations have teamed up with the Pima County Health Department to start re-opening is to help businesses and to try to get back to some sense of normalcy.
“We want people to come back, we need that money back into our economy. We’re talking about hundreds of millions of dollars that visitors spend here. And when those dollars come back it allows more restaurants to open, it allows these businesses to stay. It lets people get their jobs back,” Visit Tucson Senior Director of Communications Dan Gibson said.
If you’re a little hesitant to head downtown, just look at the front door before you walk into a shop or restaurant.
If you see the Ready for You emblem, this means Pima County Health inspectors have been inside and found the business has met all the safety standards required for a safe reopening.
